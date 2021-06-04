JPMorgan & Chase Co named three global co-heads of its investment banking group that advises financial institutions on mergers, acquisitions and capital raisings, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Jared Kaye, Laurent Nevi and John Purcell will become global co-heads of the FIG industry group, the memo shows.

Nevi has worked on some of the biggest insurance M&A transactions in Europe, including AXA SA’s purchase of property and casualty reinsurer XL Group Ltd. in 2018. Kaye is currently co-head of the North America Financial Institutions Group, his LinkedIn profile shows.

“They each bring a wealth of experience and complementary business backgrounds to their new roles," the memo said.

JPMorgan has worked on some of the biggest deals in financial services this year, including BBVA’s sale of its U.S. business. In Europe, the bank is currently advising insurer NN Group NV on the sale of its asset manager.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment.

