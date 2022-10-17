JPMorgan names Madhav Kalyan as head of payments for Asia Pacific

Navin Wadhwani has joined JPMorgan as its investment banking chief for India, according to the memo. Wadhwani left Reliance Industries Ltd. earlier this year after overseeing its mergers and acquisitions activities for more than 10 years. He also had a stint at Rothschild & Co. Separately, PD Singh will expand his role as head of corporate banking for India and act as an interim Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase Bank in the country, subject to regulatory approval.