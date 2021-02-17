JPMorgan offers firms an exit for costly state covid bailouts

The potential surge in repayment-linked issuance for stressed and distressed borrowers compares with 10 deals rated CCC+ or below for the whole of last year and eight in 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg show. There’s been a flurry of sales from the low end of the junk spectrum in recent weeks, with more than 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) of triple C-rated debt launched so far this year.