JPMorgan Picks Castaldo, BofA’s Martin to Lead Mid-Cap M&A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named co-heads of mid-cap mergers and acquisitions in a push to more thoroughly cover smaller companies.

Bloomberg
Published5 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
JPMorgan Picks Castaldo, BofA’s Martin to Lead Mid-Cap M&A
JPMorgan Picks Castaldo, BofA’s Martin to Lead Mid-Cap M&A

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named co-heads of mid-cap mergers and acquisitions in a push to more thoroughly cover smaller companies.

Andrew Castaldo, who has been with the biggest US bank for a decade, will run the business alongside Andrew Martin, who will join later this year from Bank of America Corp., according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The two bankers will be based in New York and will be under the leadership of Anu Aiyengar, JPMorgan’s global head of M&A. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

One of JPMorgan’s top priorities is to “provide exceptional investment banking advice to our more than 30,000 middle market clients,” Aiyengar wrote in the memo. The bank advised on more than 200 middle market M&A transactions below $2 billion in 2023.

Castaldo most recently led JPMorgan’s energy M&A group. Martin, who has spent more than 27 years at Bank of America, most recently led its equivalent to JPMorgan’s mid-cap investment banking team.

Under Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan has been known to move top-performing executives into new roles to broaden their leadership experience. The bank earlier this year combined its global investment bank, corporate bank and commercial bank and appointed Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh to lead it.

Many of JPMorgan’s mid-sized clients are family-owned firms that are expected to grow in the coming years and decades. The view is that prioritizing M&A coverage of such clients could position JPMorgan to advise them on deals down the line.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJPMorgan Picks Castaldo, BofA’s Martin to Lead Mid-Cap M&A

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue