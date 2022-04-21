Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  JPMorgan promotes India equity capital markets, legal heads to MD rank

JPMorgan promotes India equity capital markets, legal heads to MD rank

Bharti, a mechanical engineer, has been with the bank for almost 12 years, joining from Kotak Investment Banking in 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.
1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The two executive directors, investment banker Abhinav Bharti and general counsel Yash Yadav, were elevated on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the US lender confirmed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has promoted the heads of its equity capital markets and legal divisions in India to the rank of managing director, as part of a push to capture a larger share of the country’s prospective initial public offerings.

The two executive directors, investment banker Abhinav Bharti and general counsel Yash Yadav, were elevated on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the US lender confirmed.

Bharti, a mechanical engineer, has been with the bank for almost 12 years, joining from Kotak Investment Banking in 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. Yadav, a seven-year JPMorgan veteran, was previously with Deutsche Bank AG where he spent more than eight years, his Linkedin profile shows.

JPMorgan is ranked fifth for equity transactions in India this year, up from sixth in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.