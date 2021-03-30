JPMorgan, Salesforce join growing list of firms dumping office space
- Rise of remote work means demand for office space could be permanently lower for some companies
JPMorgan Chase & Co.,Salesforce.com Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers are among the major firms looking to unload big blocks of office space, the latest sign that remote work is hurting demand for this pillar of commercial real estate.
Large companies typically sign office leases for a decade or longer, giving them few options for reducing their footprint beyond trying to sublease floors to other tenants. At the end of 2020, 137 million square feet of office space was available for sublease across the U.S., according to CBRE Group Inc. That is up 40% from a year earlier and the highest figure since 2003.
