JPMorgan, Salesforce join growing list of firms dumping office space

When cloud-storage company Dropbox Inc. agreed to take over a 700,000-square-feet-plus office development in San Francisco in 2017, it was billed as the largest office lease in the city’s history. But recently, the company sublet a large part of the space to two biotech companies at discounted rates. Dropbox has said most of its employees will primarily work from home in the future, citing surveys showing that most prefer to do so and a study that found workers are more focused at home.