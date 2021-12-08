OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  JPMorgan says 2022 to see full global recovery
Listen to this article

LONDON : U.S. investment bank JP Morgan predicted on Wednesday that 2022 will mark the end of the coronavirus pandemic and see a full global economic recovery.

The bank's outlook report for next year said new vaccines and therapeutics would result in a "strong cyclical recovery, a return of global mobility, and a release of pent-up demand from consumers."

Marko Kolanovic, its Chief Global Markets Strategist & Co-Head of Global Research, said the bank expected the U.S. S&P 500 to rise nearly 8% to 5050 points, emerging market stocks to surge 18% and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields - a key driver of global borrowing costs - to rise to 2.25% by the end of 2022.

"Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," Kolanovic said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout