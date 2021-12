Marko Kolanovic, its Chief Global Markets Strategist & Co-Head of Global Research, said the bank expected the U.S. S&P 500 to rise nearly 8% to 5050 points, emerging market stocks to surge 18% and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields - a key driver of global borrowing costs - to rise to 2.25% by the end of 2022.

