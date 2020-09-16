JPMorgan sends employees home after worker gets Covid-19

While JPMorgan has been opening its offices to more staff over the past few months, few were initially required to return. The decision to require senior traders to return spurred a tweet last week from President Donald Trump, who’s been pushing for businesses and schools across the U.S. to reopen. Trump applauded the bank’s move, though he inaccurately said it applied to all employees. The push to get workers back is fueling anxiety among workers who worry the bank is putting profits over their safety.