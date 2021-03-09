JPMorgan shutting down digital wallet a year after discontinuing app

The option to transact using Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant websites and apps by the end of the month, according to a notice posted on JPMorgan’s website. The bank decided to decommission the product after acceptance by merchants didn’t pick up as quickly as expected. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s service has continued to be the preferred option for online retailers looking to give customers a convenient way to pay for goods.

