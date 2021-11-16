JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million over unpaid warrants, Elon Musk's tweet

JPMorgan said as part of a series of warrant transactions in 2014, Tesla agreed to pay the bank in stock or cash if, when the warrants expired in June and July, Tesla’s share price was above the contracted price. If Tesla’s stock price on the expiration date was less than the strike price, JPMorgan wouldn’t get anything. The shares were “well above" the original and adjusted strike prices upon their expiration, the bank said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}