Home >Companies >News >JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

Premium
The logo of JPMorgan is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States.
1 min read . 28 Jun 2021 Reuters

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

