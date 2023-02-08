JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
- The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday.
