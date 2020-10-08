Home >Companies >News >JPMorgan unveils $30 billion push to bridge racial wealth gap
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, the logo for JPMorgan Chase & Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. JPMorgan Chase admitted Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 to manipulating the markets for precious metals and U.S. Treasuries, agreeing to pay $920 million in fines and penalties for the illegal behavior. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, the logo for JPMorgan Chase & Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. JPMorgan Chase admitted Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 to manipulating the markets for precious metals and U.S. Treasuries, agreeing to pay $920 million in fines and penalties for the illegal behavior. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)
 wsj

JPMorgan unveils $30 billion push to bridge racial wealth gap

2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 11:22 AM IST Orla Mccaffrey , The Wall Street Journal

  • Bank focuses on expanding access to affordable housing and boosting minority-owned small businesses

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it would extend billions of dollars in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners as part of a push to narrow America’s racial wealth gap.

The bank—America’s largest—said it is committing a total of $30 billion over five years to the effort, which focuses heavily on expanding access to affordable housing as well as boosting minority-owned small businesses.

Some $8 billion will go toward funding an additional 40,000 mortgages to Black and Latino home buyers. JPMorgan also said it would devote $14 billion to finance 100,000 affordable rental units, lend $2 billion to small businesses in majority Black and Latino communities and open new branches in underserved areas of Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit.

“Systemic racism is a tragic part of America’s history," Chief Executive James Dimon said in a statement. “We can do more and do better to break down systems that have propagated racism and widespread economic inequality."

JPMorgan joins a long list of companies that have thrown their financial support behind racial-justice efforts in the months since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, sparking a wave of protests throughout the U.S.

Still, the $30 billion pledge represents a fraction of JPMorgan’s $3.2 trillion in assets. The bank had almost $190 billion in home loans on its balance sheet as of June.

JPMorgan and other U.S. banks have faced numerous complaints about their treatment of Black employees and customers over the years. Mr. Dimon has said the bank needs to do more to combat racism and promote diversity within its ranks.

In 2017, JPMorgan paid $55 million to settle allegations that independent brokers it used charged some Black and Hispanic borrowers higher mortgage rates. The bank in 2018 set aside $4.5 million to recruit and mentor Black employees and provide antibias training as part of a settlement with six Black financial advisers who said the bank’s “systemic, intentional race discrimination" led to lower pay and fewer advancement opportunities.

Write to Orla McCaffrey at orla.mccaffrey@wsj.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
JPMorgan Chase & Co (REUTERS)

JPMorgan says a Biden victory could mark a shift in stock market

2 min read . 05 Oct 2020
MSMEs are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Mint)

Interest on interest waiver: Small businesses, retail borrowers to benefit

3 min read . 03 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout