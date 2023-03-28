JSL buys 49% stake in Indonesian nickel co2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The joint venture will allow JSL to investment, develop, construct and operate a nickel pig iron (NPI) smelter facility located in an industrial park in Halmahera Islands, Indonesia
New Delhi: Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has picked up a 49% stake in Indonesian metals company, New Yaking Pte. Ltd, for about $157 million ( ₹1,233 crore), it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×