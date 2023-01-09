JSL reduced 1.4 lakh tons CO2 emission in FY22: MD Abhyuday Jindal1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM IST
JSL has also created a position of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and appointed Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee to the key post
The country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless on Monday said that the company has taken various initiatives to reduce 1.4 lakh tonnes (LT) of carbon emissions in the last financial year, said Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal.