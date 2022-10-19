JSP signs MoU with Greenko for 1000 MW carbon-free energy

“We already have Green Hydrogen ready DRI units present at Angul using syngas. This collaboration with Greenko is aimed at re-affirming our commitment towards our sustainability goals. The proposed power supply solution will significantly reduce the carbon emission at our Angul facility and help set a benchmark in the Indian steel industry. We are confident that we will be able to create significant value out of this sustainability initiative,“ said Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and Power.