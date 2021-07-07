Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JSPL announces over 1 lakh crore investment in Odisha in next 10 years

JSPL announces over 1 lakh crore investment in Odisha in next 10 years

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST PTI

  • The Odisha CM twitter handle said the State High Level Clearance Authority chaired by CM approved 5 major industrial projects worth 1,46,172 crore in metal & metal downstream sectors

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will invest over 1 lakh crore in Odisha to create employment opportunities in the state, its Chairman Naveen Jindal has said.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will invest over 1 lakh crore in Odisha to create employment opportunities in the state, its Chairman Naveen Jindal has said.

The industrialist said this responding to a meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in which five major industrial projects worth 1,46,172 crore in metal and metal downstream sectors were approved.

The industrialist said this responding to a meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in which five major industrial projects worth 1,46,172 crore in metal and metal downstream sectors were approved.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Thank you Hon'ble CM @naveen_odisha ji for approving the expansion of @JSPLCorporate's 6 MTPA existing Integrated steel plant to 25.2 MTPA. This expansion will make our Angul plant the largest single location steel plant capacity in the world," Jindal said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

He further said in the next 10 years JSPL will invest more than 1 lakh crore and create huge employment opportunities in the state. Such decisions will go a long way in boosting industry confidence and propel our efforts towards building a prosperous Odisha and a self-reliant India.

The official twitter handle of the office of Chief Minister of Odisha on Tuesday said the State High Level Clearance Authority chaired by the CM approved five major industrial projects worth 1,46,172 crore in metal and metal downstream sectors. These projects will almost double steel production of #Odisha to 58 million tonnes and create about 27,000 jobs.

"These projects include expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel Integrated Steel Plant in Sambalpur, expansion of @TataSteelLtd crude steel production, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled and long products in Jajpur, and expansion of @JSPLCorporate existing Integrated steel plant in Angul," the chief minister's office said.

These projects will add steel production capacity of 28 million tonnes, in line with CM's vision of 2030 to make Odisha the steel hub of India by increasing production to 100 million tonnes, it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How mutations have shaped the Covid-19 pandemic

Premium

What procurement data tells us about India’s farm law opposition

Premium

Is IIFL Home Finance’s NCD a good option for investors?

Premium

Lenders in talks with India’s vaccine makers to expand capacity

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!