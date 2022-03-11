Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

JSPL is an infrastructure conglomerate with presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors, with an an investment of about $12 billion, or about 90,000 crore, across the world. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Livemint

  • JSPL has reduced its overall debt from a peak of 46,000 crore to below 11,000 crore and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) has declared an interim dividend of 1 per equity share equivalent to 100% on the face value. The record date for the interim dividend is 19 March.

“The company has scripted a remarkable turnaround over the past years. With a singular focus towards deleveraging, the company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of 46,000 crore to below 11,000 crore in the reported quarter and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year. The company has also posted impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than 15,000 crore in the calendar year 2021," said VR Sharma, managing director, JSPL, in a statement.

The board of the directors of company at a meeting on Thursday unanimously approved the dividend.

JSPL is an infrastructure conglomerate with presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors, with an an investment of about $12 billion, or about 90,000 crore, across the world.

