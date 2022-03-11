JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

JSPL declares interim dividend for FY221 min read . 01:43 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share equivalent to 100% on the face value. The record date for the interim dividend is 19 March.
“The company has scripted a remarkable turnaround over the past years. With a singular focus towards deleveraging, the company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of ₹46,000 crore to below ₹11,000 crore in the reported quarter and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year. The company has also posted impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than ₹15,000 crore in the calendar year 2021," said VR Sharma, managing director, JSPL, in a statement.
The board of the directors of company at a meeting on Thursday unanimously approved the dividend.
JSPL is an infrastructure conglomerate with presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors, with an an investment of about $12 billion, or about ₹90,000 crore, across the world.
