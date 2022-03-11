JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

“The company has scripted a remarkable turnaround over the past years. With a singular focus towards deleveraging, the company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of ₹46,000 crore to below ₹11,000 crore in the reported quarter and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year. The company has also posted impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than ₹15,000 crore in the calendar year 2021," said VR Sharma, managing director, JSPL, in a statement.