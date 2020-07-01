JSPL eyes more asset sales to pare debt, may put mines on the block

Indian brokerage firms have said that the sale is a positive for JSPL’s financial metrics, but are awaiting details on the specifics of the deal. A report by ICICI Securities said: “The underlying presumption here, and which will get tested as the contours of the deal become more and more clear, is that the fund raising of Templar Investments Ltd shouldn’t lead to any additional promoter pledges or lien of any kind to the promoter shareholding. The chances of the same are limited in our view."