JSPL Mauritius arm trims debt via balance sheet rejig1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 06:04 PM IST
JSPL, which has a market capitalization of ₹55,136 crore, had made strategic investments in JSPML, which in turn invested in mining assets globally.
Mumbai: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan for its subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Ltd, which will reduce outstanding loans extended by JSPL to JSPML by ₹7,776.51 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×