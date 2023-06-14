Mumbai: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan for its subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Ltd, which will reduce outstanding loans extended by JSPL to JSPML by ₹7,776.51 crore.

“After evaluating the situation, JSPL determined that it would be difficult to recover its investments in JSPML in the near future," said JSPL in a release.

JSPL, which has a market capitalization of ₹55,136 crore, had made strategic investments in JSPML, which in turn invested in mining assets globally.

“However, due to various factors, including global economic uncertainties, both JSPML and its subsidiaries faced operational and financial difficulties, leading to a significant decline in the value of their investments," said the release.

The company said despite efforts to improve the business of underperforming subsidiaries through additional funds, the latter were unable to recoup as was anticipated. Consequently, JSPL has allowed JSPML to restructure its balance sheet.

“This restructuring will not impact JSPL's income statement because provisions for losses have already been made in the previous financial year," said the Naveen Jindal-promoted firm.

“The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no involvement or interest in this restructuring. The shareholding pattern of any entity remains unchanged," said JSPL.

JSPL’s net profit fell 41% at ₹3,974.09 crore in FY23 from ₹6,765.7 crore in FY22. The company reduced its net debt by ₹1,923 crore during FY23 to ₹6,953 crore.

JSPL’s leverage ratio (net debt to operating profit) stood at 0.7 times as on 31 March 2023 as against 0.6 times at the end of March 2022.

On Wednesday, shares of Jindal Steel and Power ended 1.41% higher at ₹540.6 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.