Home >Companies >News >JSPL output jumps 80% to 6.90 lakh tonnes in January
JSPL has a 2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Sohar, Oman where it had recently commissioned a 1.5 MTPA Bar Mill. Photo: Bloomberg

JSPL output jumps 80% to 6.90 lakh tonnes in January

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST PTI

In January this year, the sales stood at 5.79 lakh tonnes, compared to 4.29 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement

NEW DELHI : Steelmaker JSPL has reported an 80% jump in its crude steel output to 6.90 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2021.

Steelmaker JSPL has reported an 80% jump in its crude steel output to 6.90 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2021.

According to the company data, it had produced 3.83 LT steel in January 2020.

According to the company data, it had produced 3.83 LT steel in January 2020.

In January this year, the sales stood at 5.79 LT, compared to 4.29 LT in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 

JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma said, "We have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. With the country getting back to normalcy, we will only do better. We will double our efforts towards rebuilding the economy and the nation".

Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has a significant presence in core infrastructure sectors, including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

