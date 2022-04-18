Private sector steel maker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has reported record sales of 0.79 million tonne (mt) in March and 7.63 mt in FY22, up 5.03% YoY.

Strong sales in March were driven by record production of 0.77 mt, up 5% YoY, the company said in a statement. The strong operational performance resulted in the company reporting the highest ever production for the March quarter of 2.11mt, up 2% YoY.

“Despite a challenging FY22, which saw two races of the pandemic, JSP managed to meet its production guidance; breaching the 8 million tonne mark for the first time," it said.

Exports accounted for 33% of sales in March; in line with the FY22 share.

“The company has achieved its production target for FY22. We aim to produce more than 9 million tonne in FY23. Our Angul plant expansion is on track and we expect to reach more than 15mt capacity by FY25," said VR Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and Power.

The company has significantly enhanced its raw material supply after winning four new coal blocks recently, he said. "We are fully aligned with the government of India's targets to achieve carbon neutrality in the future and continue to work towards reducing our carbon emissions," Sharma added.

JSPL has presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. It has an investment of $12 billion across the globe.

