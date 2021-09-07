Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >JSPL steel output grows 6% in August; sales up 4%

JSPL steel output grows 6% in August; sales up 4%

Premium
Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors.
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • JSPL said, notwithstanding subdued construction activities due to the ongoing monsoons in August, the company has maintained strong momentum in sales and production

MUMBAI : Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday said its steel production increased 6% year-on-year to 6.6 lakh tonne in August.

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday said its steel production increased 6% year-on-year to 6.6 lakh tonne in August.

Sales volume also increased 4% y-o-y to 7.1 lakh tonne during the month, JSPL said in a statement.

Sales volume also increased 4% y-o-y to 7.1 lakh tonne during the month, JSPL said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors.

"Notwithstanding subdued construction activities due to the ongoing monsoons in August, the company has maintained strong momentum in sales and production," it said.

Shares of JSPL were trading at 393.35 on the BSE, up nearly 1% on Tuesday.

“JSPL is committed to achieving its yearly sales and production targets, we hope the domestic demand will rebound sharply once the monsoon season is over. The government of India is pushing its infrastructure projects, and this will help steel players to ride the growth momentum", said VR Sharma, managing director, JSPL.

The company has investments worth 90,000 crore across the globe.

JSPL expects to pare debt and meet its carbon emission goals with the divestment of its entire stake in its thermal power unit to Worldone Pvt. Ltd, a promoter group company.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

Premium

The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Premium

Meet India's richest professional CEO

Premium

Tracking India's green hydrogen revolution

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!