JSPL to invest ₹1,500 crore to make Monnet Power project operational1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The 1,050 megawatts (MW) under-construction coal-based power project is located near JSPL's steel plant in Angul, Odisha.
The 1,050 megawatts (MW) under-construction coal-based power project is located near JSPL's steel plant in Angul, Odisha.
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will invest up to ₹1,500 crore to make recently-acquired Monnet Power operational, its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.