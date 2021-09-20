MUMBAI : India’s first and only private sector rail producer, JSPL , upgraded its rails inspection line to ensure defect-free specialty rails for its customers such as Indian Railways, metro rail services across India, IRCON, and other subsidiaries of the railways.

The complete set of equipment for this line is equipped with fifth generation cutting-edge automation technology. This includes an online profile cum surface inspection system from Next-sense of Austria, new ultrasonic testing machine and 360-degree brushing machine from Alpine Metal-Tech of Austria.

“We are continuously upgrading our facilities to eliminate human dependence in rail inspection. The new line will enable JSPL to enhance the production and inspection capacity of rails up to one million tonnes per year," said V.R. Sharma, managing director, JSPL, in a statement.

JSPL is the only producer of head-hardened rail grades 1080 HH and 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 tonnes and high-speed application in the country. JSPL also produces rails in grades R260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 and 60E1A1 profiles.

JSPL has also supplied R350 HT grade rails to its overseas customers, the company said.

