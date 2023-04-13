Mumbai: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), India's third largest private steelmaker, on Thursday, announced plans to double its rail manufacturing capacity to 2.2 million tonnes by commissioning a new rail mill in Angul, Odisha.

The country's sole private rail manufacturer, JSPL aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes of rails annually at the new facility, it said in an exchange filing.

“JSPL is proactively adding and augmenting further Rail manufacturing capacity to support the modernization of the Indian Rail network," said Bimlendra Jha, MD, JSPL.

JSPL's expansion aligns with the government's "Gati Shakti Yojna" initiative, providing domestically-produced import substitution products at competitive prices. Investment details for the project remain undisclosed.

The company did not disclose the amount it will invest in this project.

The current 1 mtpa capacity rail mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, produces specialty rails for applications requiring heavier loads and higher speeds. JSPL supplies 260-meter rails to Indian Railways, dedicated freight corridors, and other nationally significant projects from its Raigarh mill.

This expansion comes as Indian Railways seeks to upgrade track systems, accommodating axle loads over 25MT and speeds up to 200 km/hour. JSPL's head-hardened specialty grade rails are utilized across metro rails, regional rapid transit systems, and special projects in challenging terrains.

“Even though there is surplus rail capacity in India, there are markets abroad we will be looking to feed as well after meeting India’s requirements," added Jha.

Shares of JSPL ended marginally higher at around ₹560 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

In January, 2019, the Odisha government had approved nine projects that required a total investment of over ₹1.53 trillion. Subsequently, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd had proposed to set up a 7-MTPA plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹38,000 crore.

The ArcelorMittal proposal is expected to create employment for more than 11,000 in Odisha, according to a PTI report, citing the company’s officials.

Currently, there are 51 steel plants in Odisha with a production capacity of 33.1 mtpa.