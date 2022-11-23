jüSTa Hotels & Resorts adds 11 hotels to its portfolio1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM IST
The company now operates 19 small-inventory hotels across the country, and is looking to achieve a ₹100 crore turnover in FY 2023-24
Onora Hospitality Private Limited owned jüSTa Hotels & Resorts has added 11 new hotels to its portfolio of companies. It now operates 19 small-inventory hotels across the country. With this, the Bengaluru-headquartered company is looking to achieve a ₹100 crore turnover in FY 2023-24.