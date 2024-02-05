JSW apportions ₹6,000 crore for acquisitions in port sector
Summary
- JSW Group is evaluating all privatization prospects offered by the government, including the ambitious trans-shipment port project at Galathea Bay in the Great Nicobar Island
New Delhi: JSW Infrastructure Ltd, a private port operator, has earmarked approximately ₹6,000 crore for acquiring strategic assets, aiming to bolster its presence in an industry dominated by the Adani group. The firm is exploring the acquisition of a stake in a government-owned port slated for privatization, a move aimed at enhancing port connectivity, as senior executive of the company told Mint.