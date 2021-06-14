JSW Cement said on Monday it has entered the construction chemical sector with the launch of a green product range in the category.

The range comprises 'Enduro Plast' readymix plaster, 'Krysta Leakproof' integral crystalline waterproofing compound and'Duraflor'floorhardner, it said in a statement.

JSW Cement has established a 0.3-million-ton manufacturing facility in Ballari in Karnataka to produce its construction chemical product range.

It has begun the roll-out of these products and will cover key markets across Karnataka.

"With the exponential growth seen over the years in the construction chemicals category, JSWs focus on dry-mix mortar market is expected to reach a contribution often per cent for JSW Cement's consolidated revenues within the next 4 -5 years," the statement said.

JSW Cement Business Head - Construction Chemicals, Mubin Hussain said the construction chemicals and drymix industry sector is roughly ₹12,000 crore with an expected compound annual growth rate of ten per cent over the next few years.

"With advances in green product technologies, this sector will see a dynamic shift from conventional construction mix ratios to extracted by-product engineered compositions. These product segments are expected to grow four-folds by 2024-25," he said.

JSW Cement Ltd is part of the USD 12 billion JSW Group Indian conglomerate with interests in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and paints.

