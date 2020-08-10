JSW Cement pushes IPO plans to 2022 as cement demand crashes

Meanwhile, JSW Paints, the group’s other privately-held business, is expected to triple revenues from ₹200 crore last year to ₹600 crore this year, Jindal, who is also MD, JSW Paints, said. “We’re the number one player in coil coating; this goes into consumer appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and for roofing segment. We have overtaken Berger Becker, Nippon and Nerolac." While JSW Paint’s – our anchor client is JSW Steel ‘s colour coated steel division, Jindal said the company also sells to AM/NS India, Asian Colour Coated Ispat, Bhushan Power and Steel, Uttam Galva Steel while also exporting to Europe and Africa.