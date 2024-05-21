JSW Cement to invest ₹3,000 crore for a new cement facility in Rajasthan
The cement manufacturing facility will include a clinkerization unit of up to 3.30 mtpa and a grinding unit of up to 2.50 mtpa
JSW Cement aims to increase its cement manufacturing capacity to 60 mtpa over the next five years from 21 mtpa now
NEW DELHI : JSW Cement, the IPO-bound cement venture of the $24.25-billion JSW Group, plans to invest around ₹3,000 crore to establish an integrated cement manufacturing facility in Rajasthan, marking its entry into the northern markets.