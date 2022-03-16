JSW Cement to source agri-waste for use as biomass fuel at manufacturing units

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JSW Cement will use agri-waste as fuel to help reduce its business dependency on coal and cut its carbon emissions. This fuel model will also improve ambient local air quality while helping farmers generate additional income
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: JSW Cement, part of the $13 billion JSW group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd to use agricultural waste as biomass energy for its manufacturing operations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: JSW Cement, part of the $13 billion JSW group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd to use agricultural waste as biomass energy for its manufacturing operations.
Punjab Renewable Energy Systems is India’s largest biomass aggregation and densification company.
According to the pact, Punjab Renewable Energy Systems will build a sustainable supply chain of agricultural waste to be utilised as biomass energy for clinker and grinding process at JSW Cement's manufacturing units.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
JSW Cement, as a member of Global Cement and Concrete Association, has committed to ‘Climate Ambition 2050’ to deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050. The company also plans to halve its carbon emissions by almost by FY26.
The use of biomass as fuel is an important part of this decarbonisation plan.
JSW Cement will use agri-waste as fuel to help reduce its business dependency on coal and cut its carbon emissions. This fuel model will also improve ambient local air quality while helping farmers generate additional income.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement, “…Our collaboration with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems will help us further strengthen our alternative fuel strategy with the introduction of Biomass fuel in our operations. This will not only help us reduce our carbon emissions but enable us to help Indian farmers reap economic benefits from the agricultural waste while improving the ambient air quality."
JSW Cement has a manufacturing capacity of 14 MTPA across its units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha and Dolvi in Maharashtra. Subsidiary Shiva Cement is currently investing over ₹1,600 crore in a 4000 TPD clinker unit to be set up in Sundergarh, Odisha.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!