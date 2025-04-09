Companies
JSW Energy acquires O2 Power for enterprise value of ₹12,468 crore
Summary
- European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s Temasek held 51% and 49%, respectively, in O2 Power that has an overall capacity of 4.7 GW renewable energy, including projects in pipeline.
JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd, has completed the acquisition of renewable energy platform O2 Power for an enterprise value of around ₹12,468 crore.
