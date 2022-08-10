JSW Energy arm to buy some renewable assets from Mytrah Energy for ₹10,531 crore1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM IST
- The renewable assets under this transaction will be acquired by JSW Energy's unit JSW Neo Energy Limited
JSW Energy announced on Wednesday that its unit JSW Neo Energy has agreed to buy some renewable energy capacity from Mytrah Energy (India) for about ₹10,531 crore. It has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 1,753 MW of Renewable Energy generation capacity from Mytrah Energy comprising of 17 SPVs and 1 Ancillary SPV.