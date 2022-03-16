JSW Energy completes reorganisation of its renewable and thermal businesses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, JSW Energy said that it has complete the transfer of 100% of the equity shares held by JSW Future Energy Limited in JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Limited and JSW Renewable Energy (Dolvi) Limited, to JSW Neo Energy Limited (JSWNEL)
NEW DELHI :
JSW Energy on Wednesday said that it has completed the streamlining and reorganisation of its renewable and thermal power businesses.
On November 25, 2021, its board of directors had approved the reorganisation in a bid to streamline the renewable portfolio and setting up a holding structure. The move is aimed at unlocking and enhancing the shareholders' value
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, JSW Energy said that it has complete the transfer of 100% of the equity shares held by JSW Future Energy Limited in JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Limited and JSW Renewable Energy (Dolvi) Limited, to JSW Neo Energy Limited (JSWNEL).
Similarly, 100% of the equity shares held byJSW Hydro Energy Limited in JSW Energy (Kutehr) Limited has also been transferred to JSWNEL.
The company has also completed the transfer of 100% of the equity shares held by the company in JSW Hydro Energy Ltd to JSWNEL.
Consequent to these transfers, JSW Renew Energy (Kar) Ltd, JSW Renewable Energy (Dovi) Limited, JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd and JSW Hydro Energy have now become wholly owned subsidiaries of JSWNEL.
It also said that scheme of amalgamation of JSW Future Energy with JSW Neo Energy is pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Shares of JSW Energy on the BSE closed at ₹307.70 on Wednesday, lower by 0.24% from its previous close.
