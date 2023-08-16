JSW Energy, IndiGo promoters pare stakes in large bulk deals

JSW Energy, IndiGo promoters pare stakes in large bulk deals1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
GQG Partners alone bought almost 1% stake or 16.7 million shares in JSW Energy for ₹571.4 crore, while a bunch of other investors bought the remaining stake.
Mumbai: JSW Investments Pvt Ltd, the promoters of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group’s power generation arm JSW Energy Ltd, on Wednesday sold 1.3% stake or 21 million shares in the company, primarily to Rajiv Jain-led US-based asset manager GQG Partners Llp, for ₹717.6 crore in a bulk deal, according exchange filings.