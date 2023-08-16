JSW Energy, IndiGo promoters pare stakes in large bulk deals

Mumbai: JSW Investments Pvt Ltd, the promoters of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group’s power generation arm JSW Energy Ltd, on Wednesday sold 1.3% stake or 21 million shares in the company, primarily to Rajiv Jain-led US-based asset manager GQG Partners Llp, for ₹717.6 crore in a bulk deal, according exchange filings.

GQG Partners alone bought almost 1% stake or 16.7 million shares in JSW Energy for ₹571.4 crore, while a bunch of other investors bought the remaining stake.

The energy firm’s shares touched an intraday high of ₹369.90 apiece before closing 6% up at ₹368 apiece on the BSE.

JSW Energy, with a market capitalization of ₹60,540.5 crore, reported a 48% decline in year-on-year (y-o-y) consolidated net profit to ₹290 crore during the June quarter. The company’s revenue too saw a 3.3% y-o-y decline at ₹3,013.22 crore for the same period. As of 30 June, the company’s net debt was at ₹22,904 crore. The Mumbai- based power major has a presence in wind, thermal and hydropower, with a total capacity to generate 6,677 MW of energy. The company also owns stake in natural resource companies in South Africa. In March 2023, it completed the acquisition of a 1,753 MW energy asset from Mytrah Energy in the southern, western and central parts of India. JSW Energy’s promoter-stake sale is one of the many bulk deals that took place on the bourses on Wednesday.

Privately held airline IndiGo’s co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s wife Shobha Gangwal sold entire 11.5 million of her shares or 2.99% stake, in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd for ₹2,801.8 crore.

On Wednesday, Mint, reported that Rakesh Gangwal and his family were planning to sell around 4% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for up to $450 million, citing a deal termsheet, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

The latest block deal is part of Gangwal’s plans to cut his stake in InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, India’s largest airline. In terms of value, this will be the largest block deal yet by Gangwal, who began selling his shares in the past 12 months. In September 2022, the Gangwal family sold 2.8% in the airline for ₹2,000 crore, and in February this year, they sold a 4% stake for ₹2,900 crore.