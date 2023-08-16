JSW Energy, IndiGo promoters pare stakes in large bulk deals

JSW Energy, with a market capitalization of ₹60,540.5 crore, reported a 48% decline in year-on-year (y-o-y) consolidated net profit to ₹290 crore during the June quarter. The company’s revenue too saw a 3.3% y-o-y decline at ₹3,013.22 crore for the same period. As of 30 June, the company’s net debt was at ₹22,904 crore. The Mumbai- based power major has a presence in wind, thermal and hydropower, with a total capacity to generate 6,677 MW of energy. The company also owns stake in natural resource companies in South Africa. In March 2023, it completed the acquisition of a 1,753 MW energy asset from Mytrah Energy in the southern, western and central parts of India. JSW Energy’s promoter-stake sale is one of the many bulk deals that took place on the bourses on Wednesday.