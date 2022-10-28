JSW Energy plans to raise 2,500 cr via bonds, Parth Jindal joins board

Parth is not debarred from holding the office of Director under any SEBI order or any such authority. Upon n joining the JSW Group, Mr. Parth Jindal was appointed as an Economic Analyst within the Group’s Corporate Strategy team to lead all strategic projects. He was instrumental in devising a new retail strategy for JSW Steel and additionally took up the challenging task of turning around some of JSW Group’s loss-making entities where he continues to remain involved namely, JSW Cement and JSW Steel USA.