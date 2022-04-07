JSW Energy starts operations at 225 MW Vijayanagar solar project

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning to renewable energy. It aims to have 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85% of total. Around 2.25 GW of renewable energy projects are currently under construction, wind projects of 1.26 GW tied with SECI, are expected to be commissioned in the next 12 months.

