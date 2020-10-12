JSW energy to invest 9,000 crore in two wind power projects in Karnataka

BENGALURU: JSW Energy Limited has sought 3,150 acre of land from the Karnataka government to set up two wind energy power projects, at an estimated investment of ₹8,860 crore, according to the state's commerce and industries department.

The company has requested the land be allotted to produce around 1,400 MW (megawatt) of captive wind power from plants cleared by Karnataka as part of its goal to reduce dependence on conventional sources of energy and carbon footprint.

According to state government documents, one project will be set up on 1,350 acres spread across Ballari and Davangere at a cost of ₹3,900 crore and will have the capacity to produce 600 MW captive wind electric power generation.

The other project will be spread over 1,800 acres in Ballari, Dharwad, Gadag and Davangere at an investment of ₹4,900 crore and will be able to produce 800 MW captive wind electric power.

The company could not be reached for comment.

The investments can help relieve the growing stress on the state’s fledgling finances amid acute fund crunch.

Between August and September, Karnataka approved investments worth ₹21,611 crore that have the potential to generate nearly 55,000 new jobs in the state, according to data from the commerce and industries department. The state government has proposed diluting land, labour and industrial laws to help attract investments into the calamity-prone state.

The investments in renewable energy also lends to Karnataka’s long-term plans to reduce its dependence on conventional power generation.

But inadequate investments into power storage infrastructure has cost the state, officials say.

Though 18,725 MW (mega watt) or 63% of total 30,080 MW of Karnataka’s installed power generation capacity is renewable (including hydel), lack of storage is a concern.

“One of the bigger challenges in creating power storage is the cost," one senior official at the state energy department said, requesting not to be named.

Senior officials in the state energy department say storage will be the next big thing in Karnataka that houses one of Asia’s largest solar power projects in Pavagada in Tumakuru district, about 70 kms from Bengaluru.

Karnataka is investing around ₹5,000 crore into creating a eight 250 MW pumped storage project in the ecologically sensitive region of Sharavathi river in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

