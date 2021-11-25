JSW Energy to restructure biz; will house all renewable ops under new entity

The company’s operational hydro projects (Karcham: 1,091 MW, and Baspa II 300 MW) and all upcoming renewable energy projects will be housed in subsidiaries under JSW Neo Energy. Currently, around 2,458 MW of renewable projects are under-construction: 2,218 MW of wind and solar projects, for which PPA (power purchase agreement) had been signed, are expected to be commissioned in the next 18-24 months, while the 240 MW Kutehr hydro project is expected to be commissioned in the next 36-40 months. With the commissioning of these projects, the company’s total generation capacity will increase to approximately 7 GW, with the share of renewable energy increasing from 30% now to about 55%.