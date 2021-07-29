JSW Future Energy signs pact with Australia’s Fortescue Future on green hydrogen

“JSW Energy has laid out a strategic blueprint to become a 20 GW capacity power generating company by 2030 with about 85% of the portfolio comprising of green and renewable energy sources. We also aspire to be a green energy future tech company with a pro-active approach to adopt innovative technologies like green hydrogen, offshore wind, battery energy storage and be a front-runner in the green energy revolution," JSW Energy joint managing director and CEO, Prashant Jain said in the statement.