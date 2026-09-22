Sajjan Jindal’s new challenge: selling Ampstar electric trucks to fellow industrialists

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting ₹2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting ₹2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.
Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.
Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.
The immediate opportunity is narrower: moving raw materials to steel and cement plants, where trucks typically run fixed routes. Such closed-loop operations make charging more predictable and can make electric vehicles (EVs) commercially viable despite a sticker price more than 200% higher.
“UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, they are all after us that ‘please give us more trucks’”, Jindal told reporters on Monday, a day before the official launch. “These big corporates who have big logistics to do are already looking for this benefit.”
The automobile venture is a particularly hands-on project for Jindal. Executives at his firms say he now spends more time on the automobile business than on any other part of the group, including steel.
Sajjan Jindal and his son Parth, who heads the group’s cement and paints businesses, have split the automotive venture between themselves. The father is focusing on the group’s own brands, while the son is focusing on the joint venture with SAIC Motor, the Chinese automaker.
Jindal said India’s truck and bus industry was ripe for disruption as incumbents had grown complacent. But he acknowledged that convincing customers would not be easy given the vehicles’ higher upfront cost and practical challenges such as charging.
A captive market
The JSW Group itself has a fleet of 17,000 trucks serving its steel, cement, paint and energy plants. Nearly half operate on closed loops of under 500km, creating a ready pool of potential customers for electric trucks, according to Sumit Mittal, chief executive officer of JSW Greentech Ltd.
Shubhankar Mengi, principal analyst at Mobility Global, agreed that the biggest opportunity in the electric truck space currently was from captive use at steel and cement plants, along with ports.
“The electric truck business is currently happening through the lease model. As plants have closed loop operations, it is easier to use electric trucks which also have lower operating costs. At ports, they can also get some downtime to charge these vehicles. However, manufacturers may face challenges in managing cost and building a sustainable business model if the market does not evolve as expected,” he said.
The company’s new facility, spread across 90 acres at the Aurangabad Industrial City in Maharashtra, can make 10,000 trucks and 5,000 buses a year. JSW Greentech is initially looking to sell up to 1,000 units by March 2027, Mittal said.
The steel baron has set a target of selling 100,000 vehicles by 2030. The target is not based on corporate projections but more on Jindal’s gut feel as an industrialist.
The project has an overall cost of ₹2,000 crore, of which ₹1,500 crore has been borrowed from lenders and the remainder has come as equity investment from the JSW Group.
A new bet
“There will be some hiccups, but we are ready to do that,” he said. “We like such kind of business where we have to struggle, we have to convince people. If everything is, you know, nicely given on your table, then fun of eating is not there.”
Jindal said his conglomerate was now at a stage where it could afford experiments like this that were “very nice” and “very interesting”. The project cost “only” ₹2,000 crore, he said, which was not “earth shaking” amount.
“It's very, very easy, but the positive side is so amazing,” he said. “I don't know. Maybe 2030. Yeah, that should be it. It's a nice, nice number - 2030, you know - end of the decade.”
Jindal had earlier mooted an entry into the automobile industry in 2017 through listed JSW Energy before shelving the plans.
The competition
JSW Group’s entry into electric commercial vehicles makes it the fourth conglomerate after the Tata, Mahindra, and Hinduja groups to enter the space. In buses, it will compete with legacy manufacturers as well as newer players such as Eka Mobility and PMI Electro Mobility. Its electric trucks will compete with Chinese players such as Sany and Foton.
Ampstar adds to JSW Group’s two other automotive businesses: the SAIC joint venture to sell Morris Garages-branded cars in India, and an upcoming electric passenger-car venture under the JSW brand. The group is also in talks with Volkswagen Group for a joint venture with 51% equity stake.
Unlike the group’s passenger-vehicle ventures, the commercial-vehicle business has no partners and owns all the technology that goes into its vehicles, Mittal said.
“There is no royalty payment that we do anybody. There are no transfer technology fees that we are giving to anybody,” he said.
The products have already been approved by several leading banks, facilitating financing for potential buyers, he said.