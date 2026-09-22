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Sajjan Jindal’s new challenge: selling Ampstar electric trucks to fellow industrialists

Nehal ChaliawalaAyaan Kartik
4 min read22 Sep 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group. (Reuters)
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group. (Reuters)
Summary

Jindal is betting 2,000 crore that industrial customers will make electric trucks commercially viable, starting with the predictable routes of steel, cement and port operators.

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MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting 2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting 2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.

Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.

Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.

The immediate opportunity is narrower: moving raw materials to steel and cement plants, where trucks typically run fixed routes. Such closed-loop operations make charging more predictable and can make electric vehicles (EVs) commercially viable despite a sticker price more than 200% higher.

“UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, they are all after us that ‘please give us more trucks’”, Jindal told reporters on Monday, a day before the official launch. “These big corporates who have big logistics to do are already looking for this benefit.”

The automobile venture is a particularly hands-on project for Jindal. Executives at his firms say he now spends more time on the automobile business than on any other part of the group, including steel.

Sajjan Jindal and his son Parth, who heads the group’s cement and paints businesses, have split the automotive venture between themselves. The father is focusing on the group’s own brands, while the son is focusing on the joint venture with SAIC Motor, the Chinese automaker.

Jindal said India’s truck and bus industry was ripe for disruption as incumbents had grown complacent. But he acknowledged that convincing customers would not be easy given the vehicles’ higher upfront cost and practical challenges such as charging.

Also Read | EVs close in on legacy rivals, offer more range at lower cost

A captive market

The JSW Group itself has a fleet of 17,000 trucks serving its steel, cement, paint and energy plants. Nearly half operate on closed loops of under 500km, creating a ready pool of potential customers for electric trucks, according to Sumit Mittal, chief executive officer of JSW Greentech Ltd.

Shubhankar Mengi, principal analyst at Mobility Global, agreed that the biggest opportunity in the electric truck space currently was from captive use at steel and cement plants, along with ports.

“The electric truck business is currently happening through the lease model. As plants have closed loop operations, it is easier to use electric trucks which also have lower operating costs. At ports, they can also get some downtime to charge these vehicles. However, manufacturers may face challenges in managing cost and building a sustainable business model if the market does not evolve as expected,” he said.

The company’s new facility, spread across 90 acres at the Aurangabad Industrial City in Maharashtra, can make 10,000 trucks and 5,000 buses a year. JSW Greentech is initially looking to sell up to 1,000 units by March 2027, Mittal said.

The steel baron has set a target of selling 100,000 vehicles by 2030. The target is not based on corporate projections but more on Jindal’s gut feel as an industrialist.

The project has an overall cost of 2,000 crore, of which 1,500 crore has been borrowed from lenders and the remainder has come as equity investment from the JSW Group.

A new bet

“There will be some hiccups, but we are ready to do that,” he said. “We like such kind of business where we have to struggle, we have to convince people. If everything is, you know, nicely given on your table, then fun of eating is not there.”

Jindal said his conglomerate was now at a stage where it could afford experiments like this that were “very nice” and “very interesting”. The project cost “only” 2,000 crore, he said, which was not “earth shaking” amount.

Also Read | Proposed JSW-Volkswagen tie-up aims to shield both from Chinese carmakers

“It's very, very easy, but the positive side is so amazing,” he said. “I don't know. Maybe 2030. Yeah, that should be it. It's a nice, nice number - 2030, you know - end of the decade.”

Jindal had earlier mooted an entry into the automobile industry in 2017 through listed JSW Energy before shelving the plans.

The competition

JSW Group’s entry into electric commercial vehicles makes it the fourth conglomerate after the Tata, Mahindra, and Hinduja groups to enter the space. In buses, it will compete with legacy manufacturers as well as newer players such as Eka Mobility and PMI Electro Mobility. Its electric trucks will compete with Chinese players such as Sany and Foton.

Ampstar adds to JSW Group’s two other automotive businesses: the SAIC joint venture to sell Morris Garages-branded cars in India, and an upcoming electric passenger-car venture under the JSW brand. The group is also in talks with Volkswagen Group for a joint venture with 51% equity stake.

Unlike the group’s passenger-vehicle ventures, the commercial-vehicle business has no partners and owns all the technology that goes into its vehicles, Mittal said.

“There is no royalty payment that we do anybody. There are no transfer technology fees that we are giving to anybody,” he said.

The products have already been approved by several leading banks, facilitating financing for potential buyers, he said.

Also Read | JSW MG to invest $400 mn, triple capacity in EV-hybrid push
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Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSajjan Jindal’s new challenge: selling Ampstar electric trucks to fellow industrialists

Sajjan Jindal’s new challenge: selling Ampstar electric trucks to fellow industrialists

Nehal ChaliawalaAyaan Kartik
4 min read22 Sep 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group. (Reuters)
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group. (Reuters)
Summary

Jindal is betting 2,000 crore that industrial customers will make electric trucks commercially viable, starting with the predictable routes of steel, cement and port operators.

Gift this article

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting 2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal, who made his fortune selling steel, is putting 2,000 crore behind a new electric-truck and bus business, targeting industrial customers whose predictable routes could make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable despite their higher upfront cost.

Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.

Jindal’s JSW Greentech Ltd, which houses the commercial vehicle business, on Tuesday unveiled its new Ampstar brand of electric trucks and buses, with the first vehicles set to go on sale within weeks.

The immediate opportunity is narrower: moving raw materials to steel and cement plants, where trucks typically run fixed routes. Such closed-loop operations make charging more predictable and can make electric vehicles (EVs) commercially viable despite a sticker price more than 200% higher.

“UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, they are all after us that ‘please give us more trucks’”, Jindal told reporters on Monday, a day before the official launch. “These big corporates who have big logistics to do are already looking for this benefit.”

The automobile venture is a particularly hands-on project for Jindal. Executives at his firms say he now spends more time on the automobile business than on any other part of the group, including steel.

Sajjan Jindal and his son Parth, who heads the group’s cement and paints businesses, have split the automotive venture between themselves. The father is focusing on the group’s own brands, while the son is focusing on the joint venture with SAIC Motor, the Chinese automaker.

Jindal said India’s truck and bus industry was ripe for disruption as incumbents had grown complacent. But he acknowledged that convincing customers would not be easy given the vehicles’ higher upfront cost and practical challenges such as charging.

Also Read | EVs close in on legacy rivals, offer more range at lower cost

A captive market

The JSW Group itself has a fleet of 17,000 trucks serving its steel, cement, paint and energy plants. Nearly half operate on closed loops of under 500km, creating a ready pool of potential customers for electric trucks, according to Sumit Mittal, chief executive officer of JSW Greentech Ltd.

Shubhankar Mengi, principal analyst at Mobility Global, agreed that the biggest opportunity in the electric truck space currently was from captive use at steel and cement plants, along with ports.

“The electric truck business is currently happening through the lease model. As plants have closed loop operations, it is easier to use electric trucks which also have lower operating costs. At ports, they can also get some downtime to charge these vehicles. However, manufacturers may face challenges in managing cost and building a sustainable business model if the market does not evolve as expected,” he said.

The company’s new facility, spread across 90 acres at the Aurangabad Industrial City in Maharashtra, can make 10,000 trucks and 5,000 buses a year. JSW Greentech is initially looking to sell up to 1,000 units by March 2027, Mittal said.

The steel baron has set a target of selling 100,000 vehicles by 2030. The target is not based on corporate projections but more on Jindal’s gut feel as an industrialist.

The project has an overall cost of 2,000 crore, of which 1,500 crore has been borrowed from lenders and the remainder has come as equity investment from the JSW Group.

A new bet

“There will be some hiccups, but we are ready to do that,” he said. “We like such kind of business where we have to struggle, we have to convince people. If everything is, you know, nicely given on your table, then fun of eating is not there.”

Jindal said his conglomerate was now at a stage where it could afford experiments like this that were “very nice” and “very interesting”. The project cost “only” 2,000 crore, he said, which was not “earth shaking” amount.

Also Read | Proposed JSW-Volkswagen tie-up aims to shield both from Chinese carmakers

“It's very, very easy, but the positive side is so amazing,” he said. “I don't know. Maybe 2030. Yeah, that should be it. It's a nice, nice number - 2030, you know - end of the decade.”

Jindal had earlier mooted an entry into the automobile industry in 2017 through listed JSW Energy before shelving the plans.

The competition

JSW Group’s entry into electric commercial vehicles makes it the fourth conglomerate after the Tata, Mahindra, and Hinduja groups to enter the space. In buses, it will compete with legacy manufacturers as well as newer players such as Eka Mobility and PMI Electro Mobility. Its electric trucks will compete with Chinese players such as Sany and Foton.

Ampstar adds to JSW Group’s two other automotive businesses: the SAIC joint venture to sell Morris Garages-branded cars in India, and an upcoming electric passenger-car venture under the JSW brand. The group is also in talks with Volkswagen Group for a joint venture with 51% equity stake.

Unlike the group’s passenger-vehicle ventures, the commercial-vehicle business has no partners and owns all the technology that goes into its vehicles, Mittal said.

“There is no royalty payment that we do anybody. There are no transfer technology fees that we are giving to anybody,” he said.

The products have already been approved by several leading banks, facilitating financing for potential buyers, he said.

Also Read | JSW MG to invest $400 mn, triple capacity in EV-hybrid push
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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