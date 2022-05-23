Mumbai: JSW group on Monday said it has appointed Gaurav Sachdeva as the CEO of JSW One Platforms, an e-commerce venture of the group.

Sachdeva has transitioned from his role at JSW Ventures where he led venture capital investments for the fund. In his role as the CEO of JSW One Platforms, Sachdeva will aim to create a nimble organization backed by the credibility and scale of JSW Group that will ease buying and selling of steel and other products for manufacturing and construction MSMEs in the country.

JSW Group’s presence in steel, cement and paints sectors places it in a unique position to offer these important home-building materials through a single integrated technology platform, the statement said. JSW One Platforms also has collaborations with other non-competing manufacturing and construction material brands to market them on its tech platform.

“JSW One Platforms adds depth to our understanding and connect with MSMEs across India. We are proud to build a digital platform for a new India and are happy to welcome Gaurav to lead our biggest investment in the digital space. JSW One Platforms has been established with the vision to leverage our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement and paints businesses to build a technology enabled one-stop-solution for the manufacturing and construction segments," said Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms.

Prior to setting up JSW Ventures in 2015, Sachdeva worked with institutions like Citibank, Bank of America and Infosys. JSW One will soon be constituting an ESOP policy for all its employees, the statement said.