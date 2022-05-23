JSW group appoints Gaurav Sachdeva as CEO of e-commerce venture JSW One Platform

“JSW One Platforms adds depth to our understanding and connect with MSMEs across India. We are proud to build a digital platform for a new India and are happy to welcome Gaurav to lead our biggest investment in the digital space. JSW One Platforms has been established with the vision to leverage our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement and paints businesses to build a technology enabled one-stop-solution for the manufacturing and construction segments," said Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms.