JSW Group doubles down on auto biz with $115mn fund infusion in Own Brand, eyes $300mn fundraise for MG JV
At the same time, the group is seeking up to $300 million from external investors for MG Motor India, which currently sells the group’s vehicles in the country (the in-house brand is yet to launch its first vehicle).
New Delhi: Mumbai-based corporate behemoth JSW Group, known more for its large businesses across steel, energy, cement and infrastructure, is stepping up investments in its nascent mobility business — in both its wholly owned automobile arm JSW Green Mobility and in JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with China’s SAIC.