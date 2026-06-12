JSW Group enters electric bus arena with aggressive bids in 6,230 e-bus tender, expanding its presence in the segment

A JSW Group subsidiary bid in the recently concluded tender by the Centre for 6,230 electric buses and although it did not win any orders, it marked the entry of the steel-to-energy conglomerate in a tightly contested market and conveyed its intent to expand its presence in the segment.
JSW Eco Mobility Pvt. Ltd, the group’s bus operator, submitted bids across all five cities and undercut legacy companies Tata Motors, Olectra Greentech, JBM and Ashok Leyland, according to data for the government’s latest tender that Mint reviewed. The JSW arm was the second or third-lowest bidder in at least four cities: Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Delhi.
The bids were made as JSW prepares to launch its first electric bus within a year and simultaneously gears up for the debut of its electric and hybrid passenger vehicles. JSW Greentech, the builder of the group’s e-buses headed by chief executive officer Sumit Mittal, secured a Type Approval Certificate for one of its upcoming models, indicating compliance with safety, technical, and performance standards.