Companies
JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive
Summary
- While the plans are at an early stage, the company has engaged consultants to explore the financial viability of such an expansion, according to chief executive Jayant Acharya. JSW Steel's falling margins due to a surge in imports may hurt the company's ability to commit capex, he warned.
The JSW Group, which has the largest steelmaking capacity in India, is exploring entry into making other metals, including copper and aluminium, JSW Steel chief executive officer Jayant Acharya said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more